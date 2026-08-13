'Exercise Due Caution': NBEMS Warns Against ‘False, Incorrect Or Misleading’ NEET PG 2026 Test City Information On Social Media |

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cautioned NEET PG 2026 candidates against posting or circulating false, incorrect or misleading information related to the test city allotted to them.

In a post on social media, NBEMS said: “Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the test city intimation on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law.”

Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the test city intimation on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law. — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 13, 2026

The warning followed a series of posts on social media in which candidates shared screenshots of purported NEET PG 2026 test-city messages. Some of the screenshots showed locations outside India or fictional locations, while others appeared to be edited or shared as jokes.

Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the test city intimation on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law. — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 12, 2026

One such post showed a purported NBEMS message stating that the candidate had been allotted Karachi, Pakistan, as the NEET PG 2026 test city. Another screenshot shared by a user showed the test city as Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan. A separate post displayed Doomstadt, Latveria, as the allotted test city. One of these posts was circulated with the #NEETPG hashtag.

Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the test city intimation on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law. — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 12, 2026

NBEMS Responds To Candidate's Request For Test City Change

Amid the confusion, a candidate, Dr Bisikeshan Panda, tagged NBEMS and the Union Health Ministry on social media, requesting the board to reconsider his NEET PG 2026 test city on an exceptional basis.

Panda said his correspondence address was in Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha (768017), but he had been allotted Cuttack, which he said required significant travel from his place of residence. He requested a one-time change to the nearest available examination city to Burla/Sambalpur.

As per the details furnished in your application form, your correspondence address is Jajpur, Odisha (PIN 755007). Accordingly, you have been allotted Cuttack, in your first preferred State, which is approx. 84 km from the correspondence address as per the applicable criteria. — NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 13, 2026

He acknowledged that the city-allocation process had already been completed and that changes were generally not permitted. However, citing the examination scheduled for August 30, 2026, he requested NBEMS consider his case on administrative or humanitarian grounds.

Responding to the request, NBEMS clarified the address details furnished in the candidate's application form and the basis for the city allotment. The board said: “As per the details furnished in your application form, your correspondence address is Jajpur, Odisha (PIN 755007). Accordingly, you have been allotted Cuttack, in your first preferred State, which is approx. 84 km from the correspondence address as per the applicable criteria.”

NBEMS Had Earlier Clarified Test-City Information

The NEET PG 2026 test-city intimation was released on August 11. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. According to the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin, the allotted test city is made available through the candidate login, while the exact examination centre/venue is communicated through the admit card.

Following reports of incorrect city details being received by some candidates through SMS, NBEMS clarified that some candidates had received incorrect test-city information due to a technical issue. Correct details were subsequently made available through the candidate portal and communicated to candidates.

NBEMS has specifically urged candidates to refrain from circulating unverified information about test-city allotments and warned that posting or sharing false, incorrect or misleading information could invite action under applicable law.