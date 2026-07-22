Ex-Agniveers To Get 50% Reservation In CAPFs, Assam Rifles; No Written Test, Age Relaxation Announced

Students planning to join the Agnipath scheme will now have a clearer post-service career pathway. The Centre has announced that retired Agniveers will receive 50% reservation in recruitment to Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Rifleman posts in the Assam Rifles.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

What Benefits Will Ex-Agniveers Get?

The government has created a new category of Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to Constable (GD) posts in the CAPFs and Rifleman posts in the Assam Rifles.

“A dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing has been established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate the further progression of Ex-Agniveers. As of now the first batch of Agniveers have not yet completed its term of engagement,” the minister stated.

Eligible retired Agniveers will receive:

50% reservation in Constable (GD) posts in CAPFs and Rifleman posts in the Assam Rifles.

Three years' relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit.

Five years' age relaxation for candidates belonging to the first batch of Agniveers.

Exemption from the Written Examination, Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

10% Reservation In Other CAPF Recruitments

Apart from the new 50% reservation for specified posts, the government said 10% reservation has also been earmarked for retired Agniveers in recruitment to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), as notified earlier.

What Is The Agnipath Scheme?

Introduced in 2022, the Agnipath Scheme recruits young candidates into the armed forces for a four-year tenure, including military training. After completing their service, 25% of Agniveers are retained in the regular armed forces based on merit and organisational requirements, while the remaining personnel exit the service and can pursue opportunities in other sectors, including the CAPFs and state police forces.