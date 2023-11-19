‘Every Right For Every Child’ Campaign Launched In UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image

In an effort to guarantee equal opportunities for students, the Uttar Pradesh government launched the "Every Right for Every Child" campaign on Saturday. According to a government press release, Power Angel and Bal Sansad are leading the "equality and inclusion" campaign, which is being carried out through everyday activities in primary, upper primary, and Kasturba Gandhi schools through November 25.

Central Themes

The campaign's two main themes are "Gender Equality" and "Care and Support," which promote equal opportunities in public life and in families, homes, schools, sports, jobs, healthcare, and child protection facilities.

Schedule of the Campaign

On November 18, teachers, students, guest speakers, officials, and experts engaged in discussions about laws, programs, and benefits for children at the school level. Similarly, there will be a child rights event on November 20 that includes debates, stories, poems, quizzes, and more.

November 21st will see events pertaining to children's health checks, sports day, and the right to play. There will be street plays and programs about student police cadets, scouts, and guides on November 22, led by Meena Manch and Power Angels.

On November 23, kids will display their paintings, take part in an art show, and take part in cultural events and a festival for children's rights. There will also be mock cyber safety drills, a career portal, mental health counseling, and Child Helpline services.

On November 24, there will be a children's film festival with a daily inspirational film. Children will be inspired by the experiences of guest speakers, who may include officers, doctors, engineers, police officers, athletes, or well-known artists.

Similarly, on November 25, a group made up of Meena Manch members, student representatives, and members of the Bal Sansad will survey people about gender equality, child safety, and children's rights both inside and outside of schools. The group will pinpoint problem areas and submit a detailed report for remediation to the village chief and the principal.

The School Management Committee (SMC) will also honor educators, students, and community members who are fighting for children's rights by bringing concerns and recommendations to the attention of principals and other officials.

Read Also UP Education Department Gets Possession Of School Run By Azam Khan's Trust

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)