ETS India and University of Cambridge Hold Workshop On Global Education Opportunities at IIT Delhi

ETS India and the University of Cambridge recently hosted a workshop at IIT Delhi that aimed to provide students with insights into the application process, the role of standardised testing, and how to effectively prepare for academic success at one of the world's leading universities.

The workshop offered students a guide to Cambridge’s application process, course offerings, scholarships, and the challenges faced when applying to top UK universities. Apart from this, the importance of standardised tests like the TOEFL® and GRE® was emphasised, including its role in Cambridge’s selection of qualified candidates. The workshop also held interactive sessions where students engaged with the speakers and asked questions.

Roshan Walkerley, Deputy Head of Student Recruitment (International) at the University of Cambridge, led the session, offering information and advice on preparing an application. “At Cambridge, we welcome a diverse and talented student body. Workshops like this seek to help students understand not just the application mechanics but more about the experience as a postgraduate student in the UK. It's about more than meeting academic criteria; it's about demonstrating academic potential,” said Walkerley.

Collaboration between ETS and University of Cambridge

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, saying, “At ETS, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. Our partnership with the University of Cambridge exemplifies our commitment to helping students navigate their academic journeys and unlock opportunities that lead to global citizenship. Our mission is to empower students by providing them with the tools to showcase their full potential through assessments like the TOEFL and GRE. Cambridge offers unparalleled opportunities, from world-class programs to scholarships, and students need to prepare strategically to make the most of these. By utilizing assessments like the TOEFL and GRE, they can present a strong, well-rounded application to institutions like Cambridge that seek to attract the brightest talent.”

The workshop underlined the importance of TOEFL and GRE tests in helping students position themselves as strong candidates for world-class institutions like Cambridge.