TOEFL exam shortened by 1 hour; ETS announces major changes, check here

TOEFL test to get shortened | Forbes

The Education testing Service (ETS) in a major reform announced that it will shorten the TOEFL iBT test by an hour.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now take two hours to finish, instead of the previous three-hour duration.

Additionally, candidates will be able to view their official score release date immediately after completing the test, according to the Educational Testing Services (ETS).

ETS, the organisation responsible for administering TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), has unveiled a range of modifications to enhance the testing experience for participants. These modifications will go into effect from July 26th.

According to ETS, while the reading section will be shortened, the “independent writing task” will be replaced by the “writing for an academic discussion”. All unscored questions will also be removed from the exam

Read Also BTech student arrested with three others for cheating on GRE, TOEFL exams

The registration process has been simplified and for the first time test prices will be available in Indian rupees. “A simplified registration process will be available beginning July, 2023. Test takers can create an account and register for an available TOEFL iBT test date quicker and easier than ever before,” said Amit Sevak, CEO, ETS.

"Test takers will see their official result date upon completion of the test and will also receive real-time notification of changes to their score status," he added.

In addition to globally used credit cards, test takers now have the option to pay through locally issued credit and debit cards, wallets and net banking. Test prices will be presented in their cart in INR.

Further, a dedicated customer service centre will be launched for India, ETS has informed.

“ETS is driving the future of assessment through product innovations across education and learning, and TOEFL is core to that effort,” said CEO of ETS.

TOEFL is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98% of universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

(With PTI inputs)