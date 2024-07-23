ESIC Opens Applications For 8 Contractual Specialists; Last Date to Apply July 24

Representative Pic | File

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced a recruitment notification for multiple contractual vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ESIC. The recruitment is specifically for the positions of Part Time Contractual Specialist, with a total of 8 vacancies available. Application for the job has already commenced and candidates must apply before July 24, 2024.

The vacancies available for each department are as follows:

Chest (Pulm Medicine) - 1

Dental - 1

Dermatology and STD - 1

ENT - 1

General Medicine - 1

Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 1

Pathology - 1

Radiology - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: Candidates' upper age limit should not exceed 69 years.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should possess a postgraduate degree or its equivalent in the respective department from a recognized institution. For postgraduate degree holders, a minimum of 3 years of experience in the relevant specialty is required, while postgraduate diploma holders should have at least 5 years of experience.

Salary: The selected candidates will be entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 60,000.

Tenure: The employment tenure will be for a period of 1 year from the date of joining.

The selection process will consist of a walk-in interview scheduled for July 24th at ESIC Hospital, Near Police Line, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The interview venue will be open for document submission from 9 am to 11 am. Candidates should bring two recent passport-sized photos, original documents, and their attested photocopies.