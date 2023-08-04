Error In Gender Of 851 Bihar Police Constable Applicants; Check Notice Here

error in Bihar Police Constable Applicants form | Representational Pic

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified that 851 aspirants of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 have chosen the wrong gender in their application form. The board said that names and photographs uploaded shows that some male candidates have selected female and some female candidates have selected male as their genders.

Such candidates have been asked to go to the link given on csbc.bih.nic.in and correct the gender, if required, by August 10. No further opportunity will be given to edit forms, it said.

Check the list of published applicants in the notification

Link to correct gender info

Read Also Bihar News: Patna HC Assents To Caste Based Census

CSBC in a separate notice on August 1 informed that some candidates of Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2023 have not uploaded photo and signature, while photos and signatures uploaded by some other are not clear.

The board said these candidates have to re-upload photograph and signature on or before August 8.

The number of candidates with error in photo and signature is 3,279 and the list has been attached to the notice.