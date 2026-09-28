Empowering The Next Gen Of Women Leaders: Government Of Maharashtra Brings Mega ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mahakumbh’ At SNDT Women’s University

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mahakumbh at SNDT Women’s University, Churchgate, Mumbai on 29th September 2026 | File Photo

In a significant step towards driving financial independence and expanding career horizons for young women, the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Government of Maharashtra) is organising a premier, women-centric career advancement drive at the SNDT Women’s University, under the celebrated "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mahakumbh" initiative. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Mahakumbh is a statewide employment initiative of the Government of Maharashtra, bringing job seekers and employers together to create direct pathways to jobs, skills and career opportunities.

Scheduled for Tuesday, 29th September 2026, at the iconic SNDT Women’s University campus in Churchgate, Mumbai, this specialised job fair marks a key milestone within the state-wide Seva Pakhwada celebrations honouring Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The initiative is being spearheaded under the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Eknath Shinde, Smt. Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Redefining the Blueprint of Women's Workforce Participation

This job fair isn't just about standard corporate recruitment; it is a layered ecosystem designed to tackle the unique challenges women face when entering the modern corporate workspace. More than just bridging the gap between talent and top-tier corporations, the event integrates targeted pre- and post-placement mentoring, resume-building, soft-skills boot-camps and career counseling to foster holistic development.

In light of evolving global markets, special emphasis is being placed on training and opportunities within emerging tech fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tech, alongside traditional cornerstones like logistics, manufacturing, retail and hospitality.

Commenting on the state-wide deployment of the job fairs, Hon'ble Skill Development Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha remarked, "Employment is our shared social responsibility and our focus is to take career development avenues directly to the grassroots level. We are giving our youth, the exact technical expertise, digital fluency and confidence required to lead modern corporate spaces. Our department's extensive state-wide network of a thousand job fairs ensures that geography is no longer a barrier to economic independence. We strongly urge the business ecosystem to step forward, register and actively participate in hiring this immense pool of skilled talent."

Emphasising the transformative impact of this mega-drive, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, Mumbai and holding additional charge as Vice Chancellor, SNDT University, shared an inspiring vision for the participating candidates: "True empowerment happens when opportunity meets preparation. This special placement drive is a definitive step toward dismantling barriers and creating an equitable platform where our young women can directly connect with global industry front-runners. At HSNC University and SNDT Women’s University, we have always believed that nurturing female talent is central to building a progressive, self-reliant nation. We urge every single eligible student to register, step forward and claim their space in shaping the future economy."

Dr. Bagla further added "The workforce of tomorrow demands agility, digital fluency and strong leadership. This Rozgar Mahakumbh is a powerful launchpad, a historic movement to transform corporate landscapes with skilled, resilient and visionary leaders."

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Reporting Time: 09:30 AM (Attendees are requested to be seated in the auditorium strictly by 10:00 AM)

Registration & Breakfast: 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Venue: SNDT Women's University, Nathibai Thackersey Road, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020

Official Digital Registration Link: https://forms.gle/SE2HRaYkwpr98yhe8

Candidates must register immediately via this official link

A Multi-Layered Economic Catalyst

While the immediate focus of the drive is providing immediate corporate placements to registered female graduates and job seekers, the broader vision of the Rojgar Mahakumbh initiative is to spark deep economic ripples. By bringing down physical barriers and connecting local talent pools with domestic & international placement agencies, the event provides local youth with exposure to both domestic corporate giants and global employment pathways.

With over 1,000 job fairs planned state-wide across districts, talukas and rural hubs, the Maharashtra government aims to break the concentration of corporate opportunities in Tier-1 cities, taking career development avenues directly to the grassroots level, including ITIs, skill development centers and local colleges.