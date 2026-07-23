Embassies Monitor Safety Risks, Issue Advisories And Take Up Complaints With Universities: Centre On Indian Students Abroad In RS

Rajya Sabha (File Image) | PTI

The Indian government has said its missions abroad maintain regular contact with Indian students studying in foregin universities, issue advisories on potential risks and take up complaints with educational institutions and host-country authorities when required.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, July 23, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the safety, security, protection and wellbeing of Indian nationals abroad remain a priority for the government. The minister was responding to a question by Shri Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju on grievances related to labour exploitation and safety issues faced by Indians working or studying overseas.

The government said data on complaints received from Indian workers and students over the last two years was available with Indian missions and posts abroad, with separate details provided in the annexures to the parliamentary response.

Indian missions keep in touch with Students abroad

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies and Consulates make efforts to remain in regular contact with students enrolled in foreign universities within their jurisdictions.

The missions also brief students about possible challenges and risks associated with studying abroad and precautions they should take. Advisories are issued from time to time, particularly in situations where students may be more vulnerable.

The government said missions are especially vigilant in countries facing political instability or economic crises, as well as places where students may face a higher risk of being misled or exploited.

Complaints concerning misleading academic programmes or adverse experiences are taken up with the concerned educational institutions. Where necessary, the missions also approach the relevant authorities in the host country for further action.

Multiple channels available for Indians seeking help

The government said Indian nationals facing difficulties overseas can approach the concerned Embassy or Consulate through several channels.

These include:

Walk-in assistance at Embassies and Consulates

Email

Multilingual 24x7 emergency helpline numbers

WhatsApp

Grievance redressal platforms such as MADAD, CPGRAMS and eMigrate

Social media platforms

The government has also established Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras in key locations, including New Delhi, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuala Lumpur. These centres provide guidance and counselling to Indian nationals who need assistance.

Indian missions also conduct Open Houses and Consular Camps, including in remote areas, to interact directly with members of the Indian community and address their concerns.

Labour complaints taken up with employers & local authorities

For Indian workers facing exploitation or safety-related problems, the government said several Embassies and Consulates have dedicated Labour Wings, particularly in countries with a sizeable Indian workforce.

Once a complaint is received, the concerned mission can take it up with the foreign employer. In some cases, officials may also visit the workplace of the affected worker.

The matter may further be raised with the local Labour Department or other relevant authorities in the host country to seek timely resolution.

The data submitted to Parliament shows that Indian missions in several countries received thousands of complaints from workers in 2024 and 2025. Among the higher figures recorded in the annexure were complaints handled by missions in Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, among others.

For instance, the Embassy of India in Kuwait recorded 3,728 complaints in 2024 and 4,081 in 2025. The Embassy in Oman received 3,114 complaints in 2024 and 2,345 in 2025, while the Indian Embassy in Riyadh recorded 2,223 complaints in 2024 and 2,198 in 2025.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai recorded 3,030 complaints in 2024 and 3,727 in 2025. The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur recorded 2,794 complaints in 2024 and 2,532 in 2025.

Financial & Legal assistance available for distressed Indians

The government also highlighted the role of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) in supporting Indian nationals who find themselves in distress abroad.

Assistance under the fund is provided on a means-tested basis and can include:

Boarding and lodging

Air passage to India

Legal assistance

Emergency medical care

Transportation of mortal remains to India

The government said these forms of assistance are provided on a priority basis depending on the circumstances of the case.

India has bilateral mechanisms to protect overseas workers

On the issue of protecting Indian blue-collar workers, the government said India has established bilateral mechanisms with key destination countries.

These include Memoranda of Understanding and agreements on labour mobility, protocols relating to domestic workers and Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements.

The arrangements also provide for Joint Working Groups and Joint Committee meetings to monitor implementation and address issues related to the welfare and rights of Indian workers.

The government further said it works with foreign governments on matters related to illegal migration of Indian citizens and continues to use bilateral mechanisms to safeguard the interests of Indian workers and facilitate the timely resolution of their grievances.