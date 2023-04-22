EducationUSA advisor breaks down the one quality a student needs if they are planning to study in US

Representational image |

In some academic contexts, students freely copy information from Google searches, borrow images from the internet, or even utilize new technologies like ChatGPT’s startlingly human-like discourse as a resource for academic work. However, by resorting to these avenues, students are unwittingly partaking in academic dishonesty. US universities are scrupulous about maintaining academic integrity and avoiding academic dishonesty, and it is therefore vital for the youth studying in the United States to educate themselves about standards of academic integrity.

Understanding the idea of ‘academic integrity’

At a basic level, academic integrity involves things like distinctly acknowledging any ideas used that are not your own when writing papers and relying on your own work when taking tests. When conducting research, academic integrity can be viewed in terms of ethical practices. Natasha Chhabra, a doctoral candidate in Sociology at the University of Maryland, says, “I was leading a research project during the height of the second wave of the pandemic in India. While the information I was collecting was important, I paused my data collection until some sense of normalcy was resumed and relied heavily on the advice of researchers and practitioners based in India to ask questions sensitively when data collection resumed. Other questions of academic integrity that drive my work are the areas of knowledge I am hoping to contribute to, and the representation of the people I research in my work.”

Why do U.S. universities place such importance on academic integrity? According to Steve Bucher, Academic Integrity Coordinator and Professor of Technical Communication Practice at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering, academic integrity “ensures fairness for all.” Chhabra adds,“It helps build a sense of community based on the principles of trust and honesty. Graduate students are scholars and practitioners in training; academic integrity teaches us to be responsible, ethical, professional, and honest members of society.”

Moreover, students develop their own reasoning, creative, and thinking skills as they learn to distinguish their own ideas from those of others.

Academic dishonesty can manifest in many forms. Using another’s ideas without acknowledgement, unauthorized collaboration, copying another’s answers, using unpermitted devices, submitting projects or papers submitted for another class, fabricating results, and so on are all forms of plagiarism whether intentional or unintentional. Students can also be considered culpable for facilitating academic dishonesty, such as by permitting another student to copy their answers or writing an assignment for someone else.

Academic dishonesty is regarded very seriously by U.S. universities and can lead to a spectrum of consequences, including a reduced grade, a failing grade for the assignment or class, registering a complaint in the student’s file or with a discipline committee, probation, suspension, or dismissal from the university. Actions like these can be visible in the student’s transcripts and prove a barrier to obtaining a job later.

Maintaining the academic rule of thumb

So how can students maintain academic integrity? For one, students need to clearly understand the parameters of what is permitted and what is not for any test, group, or individual assignment. Additionally, students must employ methods of citation for all papers that they write. A citation is a formal acknowledgement of someone else’s ideas. It is important to cite the ideas of others, your own ideas from a previous paper or presentation, facts that are not common knowledge, statistics, graphs, images, spoken words, and even programming code. Commonly used style guides for citations include Harvard Referencing, MLA Formatting and Style Guide, and the Chicago Manual of Style. Students should check with their professors or departments to know which style should be used for their discipline. Bucher notes, “Communication with your faculty is tremendously important. There may be policies that vary from class to class and instructor to instructor. Always feel free to talk to your faculty and the teaching assistant. They want to hear from you.”

Other practices can help students avoid plagiarism as well. Students can employ citation software like Endnote and Zotero, and practice rigorous notetaking by recording research, publications, editions, and page numbers as they make their way through reading material.

Additionally, as a preventative step, students should make use of university resources and closely pursue the university policy on academic integrity. They can participate in workshops and tutorials on academic integrity and research methods and can consult professors and the university’s writing center for additional guidance.

Students’ role in the path to success

Personal management also plays a role in academic integrity. If students manage their time and stress levels well, they can avoid a situation where a last-minute rush or a highly pressured situation can pave the way to academic dishonesty. Bucher highlights the importance of taking care of physical and mental health. He says, “Most studies show that stress and pressure to succeed are some of the major causes of academic violations, so it’s better to avoid these in ways that are possible.” He elaborates in the context of engineering programs, “Moving to a new country is challenging enough, and when you add the rigors of an engineering education, things can get overwhelming. We have many resources that can help with [students’] studies and their health.”

Finally, students should place value on developing their own voices, ideas, and arguments. Other people’s ideas can provide the foundation on which you build, but it is important to execute your own critical thinking, to evaluate the loopholes or blindspots of an argument, and to draw your own conclusions. Ideally, students will cultivate conscientiousness and thoughtfulness in all academic endeavours.

To sum up, academic integrity should be integral and comprehensive; whether it is collecting data, citing sources, responding to a test, collaborating on a group assignment, or considering the impact of research, integrity should permeate all aspects of students’ work.

