Education Ministry starts PM Mentorship scheme YUVA 2.0 to train young authors |

The Education Ministry of India has started YUVA 2.0, which is a PM Mentorship Scheme to train young authors who are below the age of 30 years. The theme of the PM mentorship scheme is 'Democracy'. YUVA 2.0 will help a stream of writers who can write on various facets of Democracy in India. Additionally, it would provide a space for aspirants to express themselves and give them a detailed overview of Indian democratic values on both domestic and international platforms.

An online national competition has been organised to choose the authors under YUVA 2.0 from October 2 to November 30, 2022. A scholarship of Rs 50,000 would be given per month for six months to each of the selected 75 authors. The National Book Trust, India, will publish the books produced by young authors as part of the PM Mentorship Scheme.

The samples sent by authors would be evaluated between December 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, and the winners will be declared on February 28, 2023. These young authors will also have the opportunity to get trained under eminent authors from March 1 to August 31, 2023. The first set of published books will be launched on October 2, 2023.

An official statement by the Education Ministry states: “The launch of YUVA 2.0 (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) is in tune with the Prime Minister’s vision to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India's democracy. YUVA 2.0 is a part of India @75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on the THEME: ‘Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values – past, present, future)’ in an innovative and creative manner. This scheme will thus help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system”.