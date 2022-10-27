Education Ministry joins hands with MEA for UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022

Representational image | FPJ

The Education Ministry of India is collaborating with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the UNESCO-India-Africa-Hackathon 2022, with 23 countries set to participate in the same.

"The @EduMinOfIndia in association with @MEAIndia & UNESCO is organising the UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon from 22-25 Nov, 2022. A total of 23 nations will participate in this unique event," said the tweet by Ministry of Education.

The 36-hour event, which is held annually, aims to bring educators, students, teachers, researchers, etc from India and its African partners together in order to tackle difficulties concerning both the regions, while also serving as a cultural exchange, according to the statement released by MOE.

The UNESCO India-Africa hackathon provides a suitable platform allowing young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations, according to MOE. The event also aims to be the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world, while allowing the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts - thus, spearheading business innovation in the modern world.

The hackathon will start at 8.00 AM on November 23 and end at November 24 at 8.00 PM. Prize Distribution ceremony followed by cultural event & closure will take place on 25th November 2022.

412 students, 46 mentors, 39 Nodal Agencies will participate in the event across 5 themes.