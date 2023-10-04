 Education Ministry Issues Draft Guidelines for Schools To Prevent Student Suicides
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEducation Ministry Issues Draft Guidelines for Schools To Prevent Student Suicides

Education Ministry Issues Draft Guidelines for Schools To Prevent Student Suicides

The Ministry of Education released draft guidelines known as UMMEED to increase sensitivity and provide assistance for students at risk of self-harm and suicide in Indian schools.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
helpguide.org

The Ministry of Education (MoE) issued a set of draft guidelines for schools in an effort to curb the rising cases of student self-harm.

The guidelines, which are known as 'Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop' (UMMEED), are aimed at improving sensitivity to and support for students who may be at risk of self-harm.

“A school wellness team (SWT) may be formed under the leadership of the school principal, where each member is oriented in handling crisis situations. When a student displaying warning signs has been identified by any stakeholder, they need to be reported to the SWT, which takes immediate action,” the guidelines state.

The guidelines suggest a year-long orientation for teachers and family members to help raise awareness of student suicides. The schools will undertake these orientations in order to strengthen the capacity of various stakeholders.

The recommendations, which emphasize the necessity for rapid response to a student exhibiting warning symptoms or found attempting self-harm, identify the measures that may be performed by an individual at the school or a member of the wellness team in such a circumstance.

Read Also
Hostel Wardens, Staff In Kota To Undergo Professional Training As Record Student Suicides Rock...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

'Maharashtra Hospital Had Money For Medicines' Hasan Mushrif, Minister Of Medical Education, On...

'Maharashtra Hospital Had Money For Medicines' Hasan Mushrif, Minister Of Medical Education, On...