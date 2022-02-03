Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad says board to conduct offline exams for Class 10 and 12 in secure, student-friendly environment; read more here

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday informed that the board will conduct the upcoming Standard 10th and12th offline board exams in a secure and student-friendly environment. Meanwhile, the board has announced the special measures today.

Read the measures here:

Home Centre: Students will sit for their written exams in the school/college they study in. A familiar environment and a 'home centre' will help them feel better and will also reduce travel.

Extra time to write answers: As our students may have lost practice of time-bound writing of answer sheets, we have decided to give them more time to finish exams. An extra time of 30 minutes will be given for a 70 to 100 marks paper 15 minutes for a 40 to 60 marks paper. Students will also be given time to prepare their strategy for writing the papers, as question papers will be given 10 minutes before the starting bell.

Compensatory time for students with disabilities: A minimum additional time of 20 minutes per hour of examination will be provided as a compensatory time to students with benchmark disabilities. This will be over and above the extra time mentioned earlier. All examination centres will be made accessible to differently-abled students all prevalent concessions applicable to differently-abled students will be provided.

Rationalised syllabus: Owing to pandemic-related disruptions, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. We wish to assure students that exam questions will be asked from the remaining 75% syllabus.

Practical exams: During our deliberations with schools/junior colleges and teachers, it was brought to our notice that due to Covid-19 curbs, many schools b colleges have not been able to teach the scheduled number of practicals. Therefore, our students need to be given concession here.

* For Std.12th, practicals are an important stepping stone for future courses. But given the situation, schools/junior colleges will conduct these exams based on 40% of the subject wise syllabus for practicals or the number of finished experiments, whichever is more.

*For Std.10th, like in Std. 12, schools will similarly conduct practical exams based on40% of the subjectwise syllabus for practical or the number of finished experiments, whichever is more. In cases where it is not possible to conduct practical exams owing to Covid-19 restrictions, assessments can be done through written assignments.

Within the 40% cap, schools/colleges will have the flexibility to choose the experiments for the exams. Examiners (internal it external) will be provided by the same school/college. To avoid crowding, exams/submissions will be done batch-wise under strict safety protocols.

Internal assessment, orals etc: Based on evaluation criteria/framework set by the Board, schools/colleges can evaluate a student.

Special provision: If any child falls sick or misses out on practicals, grade/orals or internal assessment due to unavoidable reasons, he/she will be given another chance for the same post the written exams, in the case of both Std. 12th and Std. 10th. No separate fees will be payable.

Covid safety protocols: The health, safety and future of our children is our priority. To ensure the conduct of exams in a secure and safe environment, strict compliance with all Covid safety protocols will be insisted on. Guidelines and SOPs will be declared on www.mahahsscboard.in

Reaching the exam centre: In order to ensure full compliance and observance of Covid protocols, students will have to reach their respective exam centre at least an hour before the designated exam time.

Isolation room: All exam centres will have a designated isolation room. If a student shows symptoms mid-exam, he or she can be allowed to continue in the isolation room, if he/she wishes to finish the paper. The nearest govt health centres will provide assistance as needed.