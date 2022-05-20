Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets to IIT Madras, appreciates its move into 5G technology

Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM), successfully welcomed 5G technology on campus on Thursday.

Present on this occasion were the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, and Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Following this development, the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, tweeted on his official account applauding IIT Madras and the designers for their efforts.

"Inauguration of 5G testbed by Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. A collaborative project led by @iitmadras is an important step towards creating a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry in 5G & next-gen technologies and towards self-reliance in critical modern technologies," his tweet read.

"Many compliments to Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, Shri @Rajeev_GoI and @iitmadras on the success of the first 5G call. It is a matter of great pride that the entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India," the Minister further added.

