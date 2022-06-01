Edu minister to submit a report on textbook controversy - CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai |

Karnataka: The next action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister, reported the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Bommai addressed the media at the Mangaluru airport, "The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."

Social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised social science textbooks for Class X students in Kannada, alleged a section of seers. The review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem has also been accused.

