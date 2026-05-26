Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews CBSE Payment Gateway, Meets Major Banks To Prevent Transaction Failures

New Delhi, May 26, 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a high-level meeting with senior representatives of four public sector banks, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank, to discuss improvements to the payment gateway system used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The discussions focused on creating a more dependable and student-centric payment platform, particularly for services such as answer-sheet photocopies, re-evaluation applications, and other post-result processes that require online payments.

During the meeting, Pradhan stressed the importance of secure and hassle-free digital transactions. He instructed the participating banks to collaborate closely with CBSE to establish stronger payment protocols, ensure quick resolution of transaction-related complaints, and enable automatic refunds in cases of failed or duplicate payments.

The minister also called for the introduction of advanced technical safeguards, real-time transaction monitoring, and faster grievance redressal systems to prevent disruptions for students and parents.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Pradhan urged the banks to treat the initiative as a high priority and work towards eliminating payment failures and technical glitches in the future.

Officials from the four banks assured the ministry of their full cooperation and committed to implementing the required technical upgrades and enhanced payment mechanisms in coordination with CBSE.

The meeting follows discussions held on May 24 between Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the payment and technical difficulties encountered by students during CBSE's post-result and re-evaluation procedures.