Edtech startup Codingal partners with STEM.org

Edtech startup andcoding platform for K-12 students Codingal today announced that it has received accreditation from STEM.org for the ‘World’s Best STEM-based Coding Curriculum’ application.

STEM.org is the longest continually operating STEM education research and credentialing organization in the United States. The accreditation further validates Codingal’s pedagogic approach to teach students coding and computer science with a unique STEM-based curriculum, it said in a press release.

The partnership between Codingal and STEM.org combines the power of coding with STEM education and prepares students to tackle new challenges of the 21st century with confidence. It also ensures that students get the most out of Codingal’s world-class curriculum that focuses on and enhances student’s understanding of STEM subjects, the statement added.

Andrew B. Raupp, Director of STEM.org said, “Codingal helps strengthen STEM learning skills while promoting STEM education.”

Vivek Prakash, co-founder and CEO of Codingal said, “Combining computer science and coding with STEM prepares our students to meet the new challenges of the 21st century with confidence. The future economies are therefore believed to be driven by advances and innovations around STEM based career paths.”

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:52 PM IST