DUSU Election 2026 Vote Counting Begins At Delhi University Amid Heavy Security, Traffic Curbs On Key North Campus Roads | Watch | X / PTI

New Delhi: More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi University, with restrictions imposed on key roads and heightened security around the counting centre, as counting of votes for the DUSU elections began at 8 am on Saturday, officials said.

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Counting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

The results of the prestigious DUSU polls are expected to offer an indication of which student group has best gauged the mood and concerns of university students.

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A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the counting centre and other sensitive locations to ensure that the counting process and declaration of results take place peacefully.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while foot patrols, motorcycle teams and PCR vans are maintaining a visible presence across the campuses. Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed at key locations as part of the multi-layered security arrangements, the officer said.

Security has been heightened around the counting centre to regulate the movement of students and supporters, prevent overcrowding and check unauthorised gatherings or clashes.

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Police teams are keeping a close watch on sensitive and vulnerable points, particularly areas expected to witness heavy movement of students and supporters as counting progresses and results are announced.

Vehicular movement on key stretches, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road, has been restricted and the curbs will remain in place on Saturday until the declaration of results.

Police are coordinating with university authorities and college administrations on entry and exit points, student movement and other logistical arrangements for the counting process.

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The election witnessed a contest among major student organisations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI Left alliance.

In the 2025 elections, ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, including the president's post, while NSUI secured the vice-president's position.

Police personnel will remain deployed during and after the counting process to maintain law and order, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)