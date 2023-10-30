Durham School Resumes Full-Time In-Person Learning After RAAC Concrete Was Discovered Last Month

St Leonard's Catholic School in Durham | St Leonard's Catholic School /X

St. Leonards Catholic School in County Durham has welcomed back its students to full-time face-to-face learning, after weeks of disruption caused by the discovery of potentially unsafe concrete in the school building. The closure, which began in September, led to a mix of online and in-person classes for students. However, starting on October 30th, all pupils are returning to the school site or to Ushaw College for a five-day school week.

Parents express frustration over delayed decision

According to BBC reports, this reopening follows a period of uncertainty and concern for both parents and students. In September, parents organized a protest outside the school gates during a visit from Education Minister Baroness Barran. They voiced their frustration over the delay in decision-making about the construction of a new school. The Department for Education responded by stating that they were in the final stages of feasibility work and aimed to initiate the procurement, design, and planning phase before the year's end.

Durham University's support and facilities

Durham University stepped up to support the school community by providing space for approximately 480 pupils at the former Catholic seminary. Professor Karen O'Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, expressed their commitment to helping local schools and colleges and described the transformation of Ushaw into a temporary learning environment as a positive development.

The Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, which oversees St. Leonards, expressed its gratitude for the support received from Durham University and Ushaw College in facilitating the return to face-to-face learning. While year groups 7 and 8 will be hosted at Ushaw College, students in Years 9 to 13 will continue their studies at St. Leonards. The trust has adapted facilities, using the sports hall as additional classrooms, and has even brought temporary toilets on-site. Additionally, efforts are underway to identify specialist facilities for science, technology, computer science, music, and physical education in partnership with Durham University and other secondary schools under the trust's administration.

As the government finalizes its plans for rebuilding, the focus is now on providing a stable and secure learning environment for the students of St. Leonards Catholic School in County Durham.