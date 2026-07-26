DU UG CSAS Round 2 Schedule Revised; Seat Acceptance Deadline Extended Until Tomorrow

DU UG CSAS Round 2: The University of Delhi (DU) has revised the admission schedule for the second round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026. Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 now have additional time to complete the admission process, including seat acceptance, document verification, and fee payment.

According to the updated schedule, the Round 2 seat allocation results were announced on July 25, 2026, at 12 noon. Students who received allotments can now accept their seats until July 27, 2026, by 4:59 PM.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Following seat acceptance, the allotted colleges will verify and approve candidates' applications online. The verification process will continue until July 28, 2026, at 4:59 PM. Once the verification is complete, candidates must pay the admission fee by July 29, 2026, before 4:59 PM to confirm their admission.

DU has advised applicants to complete every stage of the admission process within the stipulated deadlines. Missing any of the required steps including seat acceptance, verification, or fee payment may lead to the cancellation of the provisional seat allotment.

DU UG CSAS Round 2: Revised DU UG CSAS Round 2 Admission Schedule

Seat Acceptance by Candidates

Starts: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Ends: Monday, July 27, 2026, 11:59 PM

Verification and Approval of Online Applications by Colleges

Starts: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Ends: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 11:59 PM

Last Date for Online Payment of Admission Fee

Deadline: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:59 PM

DU UG CSAS Round 2: How to Complete DU UG CSAS Round 2 Admission

Candidates can complete the admission process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official DU CSAS UG admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Log in using your CUET UG 2026 application number and password.

Step 3: Go to your dashboard and review the college and programme allotted to you in Round 2.

Step 4: Click on the 'Accept' option to confirm your allotted seat within the specified deadline.

Step 5: After submitting your acceptance, download or save the acknowledgement page for future reference.