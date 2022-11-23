e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU UG Admissions 2022: Merit list for spot round to be out today; know more here

DU UG Admissions 2022: Merit list for spot round to be out today; know more here

The final date to pay fees for the DU UG admissions 2022 spot round is November 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Merit list for spot round to be out today; know more here | Representational image
Follow us on

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to launch the merit list for spot admissions today, November 23. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the merit list would be released by 5 PM.

Shortlisted candidates have till November 26 to 'accept' the allocated seats. The final date to pay fees for the DU UG admissions 2022 spot round is November 27.

Read Also
DU Academic Council accepts proposal for PG admissions via CUET
article-image

Spot admissions are the final stage of admission process of DU UG admissions 2022, and the university may hold more spot admission rounds if the seats are left empty. DU has commenced the UG first year classes on November 2.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

Punjab school bans grandparents from annual day function, education dept sends notice

MP: Govt shelves proposal to appoint bureaucrats in medical colleges after protests

MP: Govt shelves proposal to appoint bureaucrats in medical colleges after protests

Student crushed to death as bus rams into parked school van in Nagpur

Student crushed to death as bus rams into parked school van in Nagpur

Speeding your way through CAT 2022; topper reveals how he scored 99.96%

Speeding your way through CAT 2022; topper reveals how he scored 99.96%