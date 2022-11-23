DU UG Admissions 2022: Merit list for spot round to be out today; know more here | Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to launch the merit list for spot admissions today, November 23. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the merit list would be released by 5 PM.

Shortlisted candidates have till November 26 to 'accept' the allocated seats. The final date to pay fees for the DU UG admissions 2022 spot round is November 27.

Spot admissions are the final stage of admission process of DU UG admissions 2022, and the university may hold more spot admission rounds if the seats are left empty. DU has commenced the UG first year classes on November 2.