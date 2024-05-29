DU UG Admission Portal CSAS Now OPEN, Check Application Fees, How To Apply, Admission Process |

For undergraduate admission, Delhi University has introduced the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Students who took the CUET UG exam can register through the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, for the CSAS application portal. DU offers 69 colleges and 79 programmes in total. It should be noted by candidates that admission to all UoD UG programmes will be determined by the CUET UG 2024 and will be handled through this portal.

DU- UG CSAS 2024: Application fee

The application fees for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS is Rs 250, while the fees for SC/ST/PwBDRs is Rs 100. Applicants wishing to apply for BFA/BSc(PE,HE, and S)/BA(H) Music will be required to pay an extra 400 rupees (non-refundable). There is an extra cost of Rs 100 for each quota application for the ECA and Sports supernumerary quota.

How to apply?



To log in and download the application form, interested candidates must enter their application number and password.

-Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the official website.

-Select the UG CSAS registration link from the homepage.

-Type in the necessary information

-Complete the form and submit the registration fee.

-Select "Submit."

-Save and download it for later use.

Admission Process



Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2024 consists of applying to the University of Delhi; Phase II involves completing the preferences for programmes and colleges; and Phase III involves allocation-cum-admission.



According to media reports, the University of Delhi will begin accepting single-child girl students in all courses this year as supernumerary seats.