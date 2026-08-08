DU UG Admission 2026: Third Merit List Released At ugadmission.uod.ac.in; 93,033 Students Get Seats

DU UG Third Merit List 2026: The DU UG 2026 third merit list was made public today, August 8, on the University of Delhi's (DU) official website at ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. Candidates can verify their names on the merit list and accept the seats they have been assigned until August 11, 2026. According to the plan, applicants can confirm their place by completing the required paperwork and paying the required costs by August 13, 2026. Colleges will review and approve applications until August 12.

DU UG Third Merit List 2026: Candidate statistics

According to DU's official figures, out of 2,18,284 successful registrations, 2,08,043 students have completed phase 2 registration. 15,942,385 distinct college and programme preferences have been taken into account thus far.

A total of 93,033 students - 42,019 male and 51,014 female applicants - have been assigned seats, resulting in an 86.1% seat allocation rate. Candidates would automatically lose their DU admission if they do not confirm their assigned seats by the deadline.

Direct link to check the result

DU UG Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Round 1 - CW, ECA and Sports Quota

Seat allocation: August 9, 2026

Accept allocated seat: August 9 to 11, 2026

College verification and approval: August 8 to 12, 2026

Last date for fee payment: August 13, 2026

Round 2 - Ward Quota

Seat allocation: August 10, 2026

Accept allocated seat: August 10 to 11, 2026

College verification and approval: August 8 to 12, 2026

Last date for fee payment: August 13, 2026

DU UG Third Merit List 2026: Steps to check the result

Use the instructions below to download the DU entrance merit list:

Step 1: Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in to see DU UG's official website.

Step 2: Check for the section with the most recent notifications on the site.

Step 3: Select the "UG Admissions 2026 Merit List" link.

Step 4: The DU CUET 2026 merit list will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can look up their name or use the application number as a reference.

Step 6: Save the DU merit list 2026 PDF for further use.

Direct link to check the result

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.