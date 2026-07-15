DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Quota Trial Schedule Out; Physical Trials Begin July 16, Check Venue Here

DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Quota Trial Schedule: The preliminary schedule for the undergraduate Extracurricular Activities quota trials has been released by Delhi University. According to the plan, the physical examinations will start on July 16 at the designated locations. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which is used for UG admissions, includes the announcement of the ECA quota trials.

For a comprehensive trail schedule, candidates are encouraged to visit Delhi University's official website. Furthermore, the university has made it clear that candidates will not receive any additional information regarding the trial dates and schedule.

Direct link to check the trial schedule

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

ECA trial marks to be uploaded on the official portal (Tentative): July 25–26, 2026

Window to raise objections/discrepancies in ECA evaluation: 2–3 days after marks are uploaded

Resolution of all ECA-related grievances: Before July 28, 2026

Commencement of Delhi University academic session: July 28, 2026

Delhi University ECA Quota Trial Schedule 2026

Dance, Debate, Vocal Music and Theatre trials: July 16, 2026

Yoga trials: July 17, 2026

Quiz and Fine Arts trials: July 20, 2026

Creative Writing, Instrumental Music, Digital Media and Divinity trials: July 21, 2026

ECA Trial Venues

Dance: Bharati College

Debate: Ramjas College

Theatre: Miranda House

Vocal Music: Mata Sundri College for Women

Instrumental Music: Sri Aurobindo College (Day)

Creative Writing: Hansraj College

Digital Media: Maharaja Agrasen College

Fine Arts: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

Divinity: Rajdhani College

Yoga: PGDAV (Evening) College

Quiz: Zakir Hussain Delhi College (Evening)

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.