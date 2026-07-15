DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Quota Trial Schedule Out; Physical Trials Begin July 16, Check Venue Here

DU UG Admission 2026 ECA Quota Trial Schedule: The preliminary schedule for the undergraduate Extracurricular Activities quota trials has been released by Delhi University. According to the plan, the physical examinations will start on July 16 at the designated locations. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which is used for UG admissions, includes the announcement of the ECA quota trials.
For a comprehensive trail schedule, candidates are encouraged to visit Delhi University's official website. Furthermore, the university has made it clear that candidates will not receive any additional information regarding the trial dates and schedule.
Direct link to check the trial schedule
DU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates
ECA trial marks to be uploaded on the official portal (Tentative): July 25–26, 2026
Window to raise objections/discrepancies in ECA evaluation: 2–3 days after marks are uploaded
Resolution of all ECA-related grievances: Before July 28, 2026
Commencement of Delhi University academic session: July 28, 2026
Delhi University ECA Quota Trial Schedule 2026
Dance, Debate, Vocal Music and Theatre trials: July 16, 2026
Yoga trials: July 17, 2026
Quiz and Fine Arts trials: July 20, 2026
Creative Writing, Instrumental Music, Digital Media and Divinity trials: July 21, 2026
ECA Trial Venues
Dance: Bharati College
Debate: Ramjas College
Theatre: Miranda House
Vocal Music: Mata Sundri College for Women
Instrumental Music: Sri Aurobindo College (Day)
Creative Writing: Hansraj College
Digital Media: Maharaja Agrasen College
Fine Arts: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Divinity: Rajdhani College
Yoga: PGDAV (Evening) College
Quiz: Zakir Hussain Delhi College (Evening)
For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.