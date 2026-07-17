DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS First Seat Allocation List Released; 93,033 Candidates Allotted

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026, offering seats to 93,033 candidates in the opening round of the admission process. The allocations cover 221 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, accounting for 1,393 programme-college combinations.

According to the university, the first round witnessed an allocation rate of around 86.1%, reflecting strong participation from applicants. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline to confirm their place.

Direct link to check the official notification

DU UG Admission 2026: Over 2 Lakh students participated in preference filling

Delhi University said that 2,18,284 candidates successfully completed Phase II of the CSAS admission process by July 13, 2026. During the preference-filling stage, students submitted a total of 15,942,385 unique programme and college preferences, making this one of the largest undergraduate admission exercises in the country.

Out of the 93,033 candidates who received seat allocations, 42,019 are male and 51,014 are female students.

The university also allocated seats to 1,243 Single Girl Child applicants and 242 orphan candidates, including 109 male and 133 female applicants.

DU UG Admission 2026: Important Dates for Candidates

Accept the allotted seat: July 18, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Complete the fee payment: After the payment link is generated following seat acceptance.

Exercise the upgrade option and reorder higher programme preferences: July 21, 2026 (11:59 pm)

DU UG Admission 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check their seat allocation by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the DU UG Admission 2026 First Allocation List link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials to view the allotted programme and college.

Step 4: Download and save the allotment details for future reference.

DU UG Admission 2026: Category-Wise Allocation Rate

The university also shared the fill rate across different reservation categories in the first round:

Unreserved (UR): 99.9%

OBC: 96.0%

SC: 95.2%

EWS: 92.7%

ST: 67.3%

PwBD: 23.0%

DU UG Admission 2026: Upgrade and Freeze option explained

After submission of the admission fee in the prescribed time, candidates will get an option to either freeze their allotted seats or upgrade to another desired programme in subsequent rounds.

Students who go for the option of upgrade will have the opportunity to change their higher preference as many times as possible till the deadline of that particular round of admission. It has been advised by Delhi University that students should visit the admission portal to keep themselves updated about counselling.

It is recommended to the candidates to complete the admission process before the deadlines, or else the allotted seats may get cancelled. Candidates should keep visiting the admission portal for any upcoming admission rounds of CSAS.