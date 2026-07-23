DU UG Admission 2026: 61,932 Candidates Confirm Seats In CSAS Round 1; Round 2 Allocation On July 25

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has recorded more than 61,900 confirmed undergraduate admissions through the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG 2026), with 61,932 candidates completing the admission process as of July 21.
The number marks a notable rise from last year, when 45,316 candidates had completed their admission formalities after the first round of seat allocation.
CSAS UG 2026 first round details
In the first round of CSAS UG 2026, DU offered seats to more than 93,000 candidates across 221 programmes in 67 colleges. The allocation was based on candidates' CUET UG 2026 scores, category details and the programme and college preferences submitted during the admission process.
Candidates who accepted their allotted seats in the first round can also participate in the upgrade process. Those who are allotted an upgraded seat in the next round will have to follow the university's admission guidelines to confirm their place.
Important dates
DU UG academic session 2026-27 begins: July 28, 2026
Admission fee payment deadline: July 28, 2026
Round 2 admission process completion deadline: July 26, 2026, by 11:59 pm
DU CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation: July 25, 2026
Second round of allocation
The second round of seat allocation under DU CSAS UG 2026 is scheduled to be announced on July 25. Candidates will be able to log in to the CSAS UG portal to check whether they have received an upgraded seat or a fresh allocation.
Students who receive a seat in the second round will have to complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated deadline. The university has also set separate deadlines for completing the admission process and paying the admission fee.
New academic session begins
The University of Delhi's new academic session for undergraduate programmes is scheduled to begin on July 28. Students who complete all admission formalities and secure their seats will be eligible to join classes from the start of the new session.