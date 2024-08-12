 DU UG Admission 2024: Simulated Rank List Out; Round 1 Seat Allocation To Be Out On August 16
Candidates can use this list to assess their chances of being admitted into the courses and colleges they want to attend, depending on how well they fared on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024.

The University of Delhi has made public their 2024 simulated undergraduate admissions rank list. Candidates can modify their course and college options based on their simulated ranks within the timeframe that closes at 11:59 p.m. on August 13. The first round of seat allocation, which is expected to be released on August 16, will be impacted by this adjustment period.

Candidates can use this list to assess their chances of being admitted into the courses and colleges they want to attend, depending on how well they fared on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024. This list is intended to assist students in determining their chances of being assigned to a certain program; university officials clarify that this is not the final list.

On ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the official DU UG admissions portal, applicants can view their ranks.

How to check?

-Candidates must use their CUET application number and password to access the DU UG admission portal in order to view the simulated ranks. ----They can examine their preliminary ranks and adjust their choices after logging in.

Through this procedure, they will be able to maximise their potential by matching their selections with the likelihood that they will be admitted.

Depending on how candidates modify their program and college preferences, this will alter.

DU UG Admissions 2024

For the academic year 2024–2025, around 2.4 lakh applicants have enrolled for undergraduate admissions.

Delhi University uses the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) to admit students to approximately 71,000 seats in over 65 colleges.

