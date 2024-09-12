DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here

Delhi University | File Photo

The third list of seats allotted for undergraduate admissions for the 2024–2025 academic year has been released by Delhi University (DU). The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, located at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, is where students who apply for DU UG admission 2024 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 can view the results of their seat allocation.

Candidates have from September 11 to September 13, 2024, to "Accept" the seat that has been allotted to them. Online applications will be verified and approved by the colleges between September 11 and September 14, 2024. September 15, 2024 is the last day for candidates to pay their fees online.

How to check?

Candidates must use their CUET UG 2024 application number and password to access the DU UG third seat allotment result on the CSAS portal.



-Admission.uod.ac.in is the official website. Visit it.

-Locate and select the "Round 3 CSAS Result" link located under the "UG Admission 2024-2025" section of the homepage.

-In order to log in, enter your password and CUET Application Number.

-See the results of your seat assignment on the screen.

-Select the "freeze" or "upgrade" alternatives that are displayed in your outcome.

Required Documents:

-CUET UG 2024 scorecard

-Class 12 certificate and marksheet

-Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification)

-Transfer Certificate (TC) or School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

-Migration certificate (if applicable)

-Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD), if applicable

-Passport-size photographs

-Provisional certificate (from the last attended school)

-Character certificate (from the last attended institution)

-Address proof (e.g., Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)



For the current academic year, Delhi University is accepting applications for about 71,600 seats (not including supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges, departments, and centres. There are 1,559 program and college combinations for which admissions are processed.