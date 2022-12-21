DU to release PG fourth admission list today, check details here

DU |

New Delhi: Postgraduate fourth admission list will be released today by Delhi University. The list will be published on the official website of the university – admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for admission from December 22 to December 23, 2022. Only those, who have appeared in the DU entrance exam for postgraduate programmes and whose names are on the admission list, can proceed for the same.

After uploading the form and other documents, the candidates can apply online for registration till December 9. The documents will be verified by the concerned departments for approval. Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the fourth merit list till December 25, 2022.

Candidates will be required to visit the official website to access the fourth admission list. After entering into the website, a click on the DU PG 4th admission list link will make the file to display.