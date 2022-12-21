e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU to release PG fourth admission list today, check details here

DU to release PG fourth admission list today, check details here

Only those who have appeared in the DU entrance exam for postgraduate programmes and whose names are on the admission list can proceed for the same.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
DU |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Postgraduate fourth admission list will be released today by Delhi University. The list will be published on the official website of the university – admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for admission from December 22 to December 23, 2022. Only those, who have appeared in the DU entrance exam for postgraduate programmes and whose names are on the admission list, can proceed for the same.

After uploading the form and other documents, the candidates can apply online for registration till December 9. The documents will be verified by the concerned departments for approval. Candidates must pay the requisite fee against the fourth merit list till December 25, 2022.

Candidates will be required to visit the official website to access the fourth admission list. After entering into the website, a click on the DU PG 4th admission list link will make the file to display.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: At UP’s Jalun Medical College, farmers leave venue after minister fails to reach on time

WATCH: At UP’s Jalun Medical College, farmers leave venue after minister fails to reach on time

Calcutta HC now seeks details of illegal recruitment of non-teaching staff

Calcutta HC now seeks details of illegal recruitment of non-teaching staff

Allahabad University clash: Student, security guards file complaint against each other for...

Allahabad University clash: Student, security guards file complaint against each other for...

DU to release PG fourth admission list today, check details here

DU to release PG fourth admission list today, check details here

Maha: Third-year college student elected as Sarpanch in Latur district

Maha: Third-year college student elected as Sarpanch in Latur district