DU Selects 140 Students For Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme 2024-2025

The University of Delhi (DU) has selected 140 students for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) for the 2024-2025 academic session. The internship will run from June to July, with each intern receiving a stipend of Rs 10,500.

The internship requires a flexible commitment of 20 hours per week. Upon completion, interns will receive a certificate from the Dean of Students' Welfare.

The Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) office shortlisted interns after reviewing applications and conducting group discussions (GD) from May 13 to 15. Only applicants with a SGPA of 8.18 or above in the last semester exam were eligible for the GD, with a total of 1,542 students selected to participate.

The VC internship scheme, launched in the 2022-2023 academic year, aims to provide DU undergraduate and postgraduate students with opportunities to enhance their skills through practical experience.