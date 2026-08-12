DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 2 Schedule Released At admission.uod.ac.in; Applications Begin August 14

Official notification

DU PG CSAS Spot Round 2: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) PG Spot Round II for admission to two-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who are still seeking admission can apply for the second spot round from August 14 to August 16, 2026.

The university has also announced the dates for displaying vacant seats, allocation of seats, acceptance of allotted seats, verification by departments and payment of admission fees.

Candidates who had applied through CSAS (PG) 2026 but have not yet secured admission can participate in the spot round by selecting the “SPOT ROUND” option for the respective programme from their dashboard.

Direct link to read the official announcement

DU PG CSAS Spot Round 2: Important dates

Candidates should keep the following schedule in mind:

Display of vacant seats: August 14, 2026

Applications for Spot Round II: August 14 to August 16, 2026

Declaration of Spot Round II allocations: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Seat acceptance by candidates: August 19 to August 20, 2026, till 4:59 PM

Department verification and approval: August 19 to August 22, 2026, till 4:59 PM

Last date for online fee payment: August 23, 2026, till 4:59 PM

Who can apply for DU PG Spot Round 2

Candidates who had applied for CSAS (PG) 2026 but were not admitted to a postgraduate programme can participate in the second spot round.

To apply, candidates will have to log in to their CSAS dashboard and choose the “SPOT ROUND” option for the programme or programmes for which they wish to be considered.

However, DU has clarified that candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round I but did not accept the seat or pay the required fee will not be permitted to participate in Spot Round II for that particular programme.

DU PG Admission 2026: Important instructions

The university has advised candidates to strictly follow the announced schedule and regularly check the admission portal for updates.

DU has also stated that the dashboards of candidates who have already been admitted will be placed in freeze mode. Such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 11:59 PM on August 13, 2026.

Candidates participating in Spot Round II should therefore ensure that they complete the application, seat acceptance, verification and fee payment within the specified deadlines.

For further updates regarding DU PG Admission 2026, candidates are advised to regularly visit the university's admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Direct link to read the official announcement