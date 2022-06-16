DU PG 2022 application deadline extended to June 30; learn more

DU extends registration date for PG courses, know how to apply |

New Delhi: The registration deadline for DU PG admissions 2022 has been extended until June 30 by the University of Delhi. Candidates must register on pgadmission.uod.ac.in. to apply for DU PG admission 2022.

To Apply for DU PG Admissions in 2022:

Visit Delhi University's postgraduate admissions website. At the admission portal, provide your email address and phone number. The login credentials will be sent to the candidates' registered email addresses and mobile numbers. Now, use your credentials to log in and begin filling out the DU PG application form. Fill out the DU PG application form with your personal, academic, and contact information. The scanned documents must be uploaded in the exact format specified by the university in the next section of the same page. Fill in the essential information in the DU PG application form 2022 and review the completed form. You can pay the fee using a debit card, credit card, or demand draught if you pay it online.

Candidates from the general, OBC, and economically weaker categories must pay a Rs 750 application fee per program to be considered for admission to DU's postgraduate programs.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, as well as persons with benchmark disability (PwBD), must pay only Rs 300 per program.

For general category candidates, the application cost for the postgraduate diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDSL) is Rs 2000. SC, ST, and PwBD applicants must pay Rs 1500 each.