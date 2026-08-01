DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Correction Window Opens Today; Know How To Edit Form

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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the application correction window for candidates who have registered for admission to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can make changes to their submitted application forms through the official admission portal, admission.uod.ac.in, on August 1, 2026, between 12:00 PM and 11:59 PM.

The university had closed the registration process for Phase I and Phase II of the one-year PG admissions on July 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Only candidates who have already completed their registration can use the correction facility.

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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Last date to register: July 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Application correction window opens: August 1, 2026 (12:00 PM)

Application correction window closes: August 1, 2026 (11:59 PM)

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Who Can Edit the Application?

Registered applicants can update or modify details such as their personal information and academic details during the one-day correction window. Candidates are advised to carefully review all entries before submitting the revised application, as no further opportunity to edit the form is expected after the correction window closes.

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: How to Edit the DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections in their application:

Step 1: Visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the 'One Year PG Admissions 2026-27' section, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Select 'PG – One Year'.

Step 4: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 5: Open the dashboard and click on the Edit Application Form option.

Step 6: Make the required changes in the application form.

Step 7: Review all details carefully and submit the updated form.

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official admission portal for the latest announcements and admission-related updates. The university's main website is du.ac.in, while applications for the one-year PG programmes can be accessed through the dedicated admission portal.