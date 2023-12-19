DU Grants 10 Grace Marks For Struggling Students' Degree Completion

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) has announced the allocation of 10 grace marks for students who find themselves unable to clear a single remaining paper despite exhausting all special chances to obtain their degrees. A senior university official revealed this development on Tuesday, shedding light on the specific criteria for eligibility.

Grace marks for struggling students

The additional 10 marks will be granted exclusively to students who have been unsuccessful in clearing a single paper even after utilizing all available special chances. The official clarified that this measure is aimed at providing relief to those who have faced challenges in completing their degrees, emphasizing that it is a one-time provision.

"If a student has not been able to complete his/her degree because they flunked in a single paper, the Delhi University will grant 10 additional marks to such students to help them pass the exam and obtain their degree," the official told PTI.

Inclusive Relief Measures

This provision applies to students whose degree completion should have occurred in the academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23, coinciding with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak in India. It extends to those who participated in the centenary chance, with a cap of four papers, as per the details provided by the official.

The decision is not limited to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students; it also encompasses MPhil students. The proposal received approval from the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body, with the goal of providing relief to students who faced unforeseen challenges during the pandemic.

To streamline the process, the university will establish a committee comprising academic advisors, faculty members, and administrators. This committee will evaluate students' requests for grace marks, considering factors such as remote learning challenges, limited access to resources, or health-related concerns. Students must submit a valid reason for their inability to clear the single paper, and the committee will decide on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the committee may opt to conduct a special chance examination to facilitate degree completion for eligible students.

(With inputs from PTI)