DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Applications Open For UG, PG Students; Eligible Candidates Can Get 100% Fee Waiver, Apply By October 13 |

DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27, under which eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students can receive financial assistance towards their fees.

The scheme, announced through the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW), provides a 100% fee waiver, subject to a maximum of ₹15,000, for students whose annual family income is up to ₹4 lakh. Students belonging to the next level of income shall get 50% waiver on fees, but will not be able to exceed ₹10,000.

The last date for applying online is October 13, 2026.

DU Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Income Criteria And Fee Waiver

Category I

Annual family income: ₹0 to ₹4 lakh

Financial assistance: 100% fee waiver

Maximum waiver: Actual fee or up to ₹15,000

Category II

Annual family income: ₹4,00,001 to ₹8 lakh

Financial assistance: 50% fee waiver

Maximum waiver: Actual fee or up to ₹10,000

The applicable fee waiver will be subject to the limits specified under the scheme.

Who can apply?

This scheme is available to bonafide full-time students pursuing their studies in any eligible undergraduate or postgraduate course in a DU Department, Institute, or Centre.

But students pursuing courses in DU colleges, BTech (excluding CIC), five-year integrated law, SOL, and NCWEB are not eligible for the scheme.

Students with an Essential Repeat in any prior exam are not eligible for this scheme.

DU FSS 2026-27: Documents Required

Applicants will have to submit the prescribed documents along with their application. These include:

Copy of EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or annual family income certificate for financial year 2025-26, issued by the competent authority.

Self-attested copies of the latest Income Tax Returns for 2025-26, if filed, for the student's father, mother, unmarried sister(s), and unmarried brother(s) below 25 years of age.

Self-attested copies of PAN cards of the above family members.

Self-attested copy of the Undertaking Form in the prescribed format available on the DSW website.

Bonafide Certificate signed by the Head/Director of the concerned Centre or Institute.

Self-attested copy of the latest fee receipt.

Self-attested copy of the marksheet of the last examination.

Self-attested copy of the student's bank passbook showing the student's name, account number and IFSC code, or a cancelled cheque.

DU has clarified that an income certificate signed by a notary officer will not be accepted. The income certificate must also not be issued in the student's own name.

DU FSS 2026-27: Application Deadline

Last date for submission of online application: October 13, 2026

Along with the submission of online application, the students need to also submit the hard or printed copy of the duly filled application form along with relevant documents at the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare.

The offline schedule will be released separately on the DSW website. It has been advised to the students to keep visiting the website for updates.

The application form can be downloaded from the following sites:

University of Delhi

DU Dean Students' Welfare website

Also, queries regarding the Financial Support Scheme may be sent to fss@dsw.du.ac.in