DU CSAS UG Round 3 Allocation 2026 Released; 10,680 Candidates Get Seats Across 956 Programmes

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New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 3 seat allocation results for undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the university, 10,680 candidates have been allocated seats across 956 programmes in the third round. Candidates who have received an allocation can now log in to their respective admission dashboards to view the details.

UG CSAS Admissions 2026–27 Round III allocations are LIVE!



A total of 10,680 candidates have received allocations across 956 programmes where seats were available.



Candidates are advised to check their dashboards and ACCEPT their allocation by 11:59 PM on Tuesday, 11 August… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) August 9, 2026

DU CSAS UG Round 3: Acceptance Deadline

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 are required to accept their allocations within the specified deadline. The last date to accept the allotted seat is 11:59 pm on August 11, 2026.

Candidates should complete the acceptance process before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity to proceed with the admission process.

DU CSAS UG Round 3: How To Check DU CSAS UG Round 3 Allocation

Candidates can check their Round 3 allocation by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University admission portal.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Open the CSAS UG 2026-27 dashboard.

Step 4: Check the Round 3 seat allocation details.

Step 5: Accept the allotted seat within the stipulated deadline.

Candidates are also advised to check the DU admission website for information on minimum allocation scores and other details related to the third round.

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026-27

The Round 3 allocation is part of Delhi University's ongoing undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have received an allocation must follow the university's instructions and complete the required steps within the prescribed timelines.