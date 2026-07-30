DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Third Round On August 8, Mid-Entry Window Opens August 3; Check Full Schedule Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule for the next stages of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG Admission 2026-27, including the third round of seat allocation, mid-entry and correction window, Ward Quota, and the first round of ECA, Sports and CW allocations.

The university has also announced dates for the upgrade window and Round-I of Ward Quota. Candidates participating in DU UG admissions 2026 are advised to keep track of the deadlines, as missing an acceptance, verification or fee payment deadline could affect their admission.

The third-round allocations will be based on candidate data available with the university as of August 5, 2026.

Direct link to check the schedule

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Upgrade Window and Round-I Ward Quota

Declaration of upgraded allocations and Round-I Ward Quota: Saturday, August 1, 2026

College verification and approval of online applications: Saturday, August 1, 2026, till 4:59 PM

Last date for candidates to pay the online fee: Monday, August 3, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Candidates who receive an upgraded seat will have their allocation activated for direct processing at the college level. If there is any difference in the fee between the previous and upgraded seat, candidates will have to pay the differential amount.

DU has clarified that admission to an upgraded seat will be treated as complete only after the admission fee has been successfully realised.

Mid-Entry and Correction Window

Candidates who did not apply during Phase-I of CSAS UG 2026 will get another opportunity through the Mid-Entry window.

Mid-Entry schedule

Mid-Entry and preference submission begins: Monday, August 3, 2026

Last date to apply and submit preferences: Wednesday, August 5, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Mid-Entry additional fee: ₹1,000, non-refundable

Candidates who could not complete Phase-II but want to participate in the admission process will also be allowed to submit their preferences during this window.

Candidates must make sure that their preferences are saved and submitted before the deadline.

However, Mid-Entry will not be available for ECA, Sports, CW and Ward Supernumerary Quotas. It will also not apply to performance-based programmes such as BA (Hons) Music and BSc (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports), or to the practical-based Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme.

Who can use the correction window?

Candidates whose applications were rejected in Round-I or Round-II because of incorrect subject mapping, failure to meet programme-specific eligibility requirements or invalid documents will be allowed to make corrections and edit their preferences.

Candidates who have not received any allocation up to Round-II will also be allowed to modify their preferences during the correction window.

DU has advised candidates who have opted for Sports, ECA, CW and performance-based programmes to carefully review their college and programme preferences.

The preferences submitted by 11:59 PM on August 5 will be considered for subsequent allocations across applicable categories and quotas.

Advice for candidates awaiting CBSE compartment results

DU has also issued an advisory for candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2026 and are awaiting their results.

Such candidates have been advised to use the Mid-Entry window to apply and complete Phase-I of CSAS UG 2026. Doing so will keep their candidature active in the central admission database.

They will, however, become eligible to participate in Phase-II of CSAS UG 2026 only after the final compartment examination results are declared.

DU CSAS UG Third Round 2026

The university will announce the Third Round of CSAS UG allocations on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Third Round schedule

Third Round allocation declaration: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Candidates to accept allocated seats: Saturday, August 8, 2026, till 11:59 PM

College verification and approval: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, till 11:59 PM

DU has specifically cautioned candidates that the allocation scores and ranks in the third round should not be compared directly with those of previous rounds.

The university said the third-round allocations will be prepared using candidate data available as of August 5, 2026. As a result, the minimum allocation score and ranks in the third round may have no relationship with those seen in earlier rounds.

The university will not entertain grievances on this issue.

ECA, Sports and CW Round-I dates

DU will also announce the first-round allocations under the CW, ECA and Sports categories as part of the upcoming admission schedule.

Round-I schedule

CW, ECA and Sports Round-I allocation declaration: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Candidates to accept allocated seats: Sunday, August 9, 2026, till 11:59 PM

College verification and approval: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Candidates applying under these categories should carefully check their allocation and complete the acceptance process within the prescribed deadline.

Ward Quota Round-II schedule

DU has also announced the schedule for Round-II of Ward Quota admissions.

Round-II Ward Quota allocation declaration: Monday, August 10, 2026

Candidates to accept the allocated seat: Monday, August 10, 2026, till 11:59 PM

College verification and approval: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Candidates allotted seats under the Ward Quota will have to follow the same acceptance, verification and fee payment deadlines notified by the university.

What candidates should do now

With several admission activities running simultaneously, candidates should regularly check their CSAS dashboard and the official DU admission website for allocation updates and instructions.

Candidates participating in the Mid-Entry or correction window should ensure that all details, subject mapping and programme preferences are accurate before submitting them. Once the window closes on August 5 at 11:59 PM, the submitted preferences will be used for subsequent allocations.

DU has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official admission website at admission.uod.ac.in and follow the notified schedule carefully.