DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Mid-Entry Applications Window Opens At admission.uod.ac.in; Check Details Here

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Registration for the DU CSAS UG 2026 mid-entry round has begun on the University of Delhi's (UoD) official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Students can use their login information, such as their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application number and password, to register for the mid-entry round.

Direct link to check the schedule

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Important Dates

Mid-Entry and Correction Window

Candidates who did not apply during Phase-I of CSAS UG 2026 will get another opportunity through the Mid-Entry window.

Mid-Entry schedule

Mid-Entry and preference submission begins: Monday, August 3, 2026

Last date to apply and submit preferences: Wednesday, August 5, 2026, till 11:59 PM

Mid-Entry additional fee: ₹1,000, non-refundable

During this time, candidates who wish to participate in the admissions process but were unable to finish Phase-II may also submit their choices.

Before the deadline, candidates must ensure that their preferences are stored and submitted.

However, ECA, Sports, CW, and Ward Supernumerary Quotas would not be eligible for Mid-Entry. Additionally, it won't apply to the practical-based Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program or performance-based programs like BA (Hons) Music and BSc (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports).

DU CSAS UG Admission 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in, the official CSAS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the registration link for CSAS UG 2026.

Step 3: Enter your academic, personal, and CUET UG 2026 information.

Step 4: Pay the Rs 1,000 non-refundable mid-entry fee.

Step 5: List your preferred college and program in order of preference.

Step 6: Fill out the form and keep a copy for your records.

DU has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official admission website at admission.uod.ac.in and follow the notified schedule carefully.