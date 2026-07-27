DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2 Seat Acceptance Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Check Details Here

DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2: Today is the last day for candidates to accept their allotted seats. The University of Delhi (DU) will close the Round 2 seat acceptance window under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2026 at 11:59 PM today, July 27. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round must accept their allotment through the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in before the deadline.

Candidates who fail to accept their allotted seat within the stipulated deadline may lose their chance to proceed with the next stages of the admission process. Applicants are advised to complete the seat acceptance process without waiting until the last minute.

Direct link to check the seat allotment for round 2

DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2: Important dates

Round 2 Seat Allocation Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Last Date to Accept Allotted Seats: Monday, July 27, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Last Date for Colleges to Verify and Approve Applications: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Commencement of Academic Session 2026-27: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2: Steps to accept DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2 Seat

Step 1: Visit the official DU CSAS UG admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered login credentials.

Step 3: Check the seat allotted to you in the Round 2 allocation list.

Step 4: Accept the allotted programme and DU college through the portal.

Step 5: Complete the required admission formalities within the specified deadline.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed admission fee online before the deadline to confirm your admission.

Direct link to check the seat allotment for round 2

DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 2: Seat allocation statistics

A total of 24,814 new seats have been allotted under the CSAS UG 2026 Round 2, according to data supplied by DU. Furthermore, up to 30,682 students have received enhanced seat assignments. According to the university, 63,756 seats were filled during the first round of the DU undergraduate admissions process; 15,265 students opted to freeze their allocation, while 48,153 candidates decided to proceed with the upgrade.