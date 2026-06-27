DU CSAS UG 2026 Registration Commences At ugadmission.uod.ac.in; CUET UG Candidates Can Apply Now

DU CSAS UG 2026 Registration: Delhi University (DU) has opened the registration window for undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) 2026 for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2026 examination can now complete the online registration process through the official admission portal.

The university has stated that admissions to all undergraduate programmes will be conducted exclusively through the CSAS UG 2026 portal. Admission will be granted based on candidates' CUET UG 2026 scores, programme-specific eligibility criteria, and the university's admission policy.

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DU CSAS UG 2026: Admission Process

The undergraduate admission process will be carried out in three phases:

Phase I: Online registration on the CSAS UG 2026 portal.

Phase II: Filling in preferred courses and colleges once the preference window is activated.

Phase III: Seat allocation and admission based on candidates' preferences, CUET UG scores, and eligibility requirements.

DU CSAS UG 2026: Application Fee

UR, OBC-NCL, EWS: Rs 250 (one-time, non-refundable)

SC, ST, PwBD: Rs 100 (one-time, non-refundable)

Additional Fee (Rs 400 each) for the following programmes:

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

BSc (Physical Education, Health Education and Sports)

BA (Hons) Music

Additional Supernumerary Quota Fee:

Candidates applying under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota must pay an additional Rs 100.

Candidates applying under the Sports quota must pay an additional Rs 100.

Applicants opting for both ECA and Sports quotas will have to pay Rs 100 for each quota applied under.

DU CSAS UG 2026 Registration: How to Apply for DU CSAS UG 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official DU CSAS UG admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "New Registration" option.

Step 3: Register using the CUET UG 2026 application number and create a password.

Step 4: Existing users can log in using their CUET application number and password.

Step 5: Fill in the required personal, academic, and category details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Verify all the information before proceeding.

Step 8: Pay the applicable CSAS application fee online.

Step 9: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

DU has clarified that the registration process will be treated as complete only after the successful payment of the application fee. Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline and keep all required documents ready while filling out the application form.

DU CSAS UG 2026 Registration: Helpdesk

In case of any issues during the registration or application process, candidates can contact the Delhi University UG Admissions helpdesk by emailing ug@admission.du.ac.in. For payment-related queries through the ICICI Bank payment gateway, applicants can write to dupaymentquery@icici.com or contact the helpline numbers +91-9540090656 and +91-9540090665 for assistance.