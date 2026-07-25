DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out At ugadmission.uod.ac.in; Candidates Must Accept Seats By July 26

DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions 2026 have been made available on the official admissions webpage by the University of Delhi (UoD). Candidates who took part in the second round of the counselling procedure can see their Delhi University (DU) CSAS round 2 seat allotment 2026 outcome, along with the college and programme they were assigned, by logging in with their credentials.

UG CSAS Admissions 2026-27 Round II allocations are LIVE!



A total of 24,814 new allocations in Round II. Candidates must check their dashboard and ACCEPT their allocation by 11:59 PM on Sunday, 26 July 2026.



30,682 candidates received an upgrade in Round II, and 15,265… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 25, 2026

In order to move on with the admissions process, candidates who have been assigned a seat in the DU CSAS 2026 round 2 allotment must log into the official admission portal and accept their seat by July 26.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Important dates

Declaration of simulated ranks: July 12, 2026

Preference change window: July 12–13, 2026

First CSAS allocation list: July 16, 2026

Seat acceptance for Round 1: July 16–18, 2026

College verification and approval for Round 1: July 16–20, 2026

Last date for Round 1 fee payment: July 21, 2026

Second CSAS allocation: July 25, 2026

Seat acceptance for Round 2: July 25–26, 2026

College verification and approval for Round 2: July 25–26, 2026

Last date for Round 2 fee payment: July 28, 2026

DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Seat allotment statisitcs

93,033 seats have been assigned through the CSAS admissions process, according to DU. Of these, 51,014 are allocated to female candidates and 42,019 to male candidates. Additionally, 1,243 candidates who are single girls have been given places by the institution. Furthermore, 242 orphan candidates, 109 male and 133 female candidates, have been allotted.

DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to check the seat allotment result

Using the instructions below, candidates can obtain the DU CSAS 2026 round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the official DU admissions website.

Step 2: Enter your CUET application number and password to access the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for the CSAS round 2 seat allocation.

Step 4: The screen will display the DU CSAS seat allocation list.

Step 5: Use your application number or name to look up your allotment.

Step 6: Save the allotment letter after downloading it.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

DU CSAS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates may accept their assigned seat via the official DU CSAS portal by July 26 following the announcement of the DU CSAS 2026 seat allotment results. The upgrade option is available to those who want to be considered for a higher-preference college or programme in the subsequent round. Candidates must finish the admissions procedure in accordance with the University of Delhi's schedule after accepting a seat. To guarantee a seamless admissions process, candidates are urged to carefully adhere to the DU schedule.