DU CSAS 2024 Phase 1 Application Correction Window Opens; Make Changes Till August 4

DU CSAS 2024 Application Correction Window Opens; Make Changes Till August 4

Today, July 30, 2024, is the start date of Delhi University's DU CSAS Admission 2024 application correction window. Through the CSAS site, students who have registered for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programs may make the necessary modifications to their completed applications. The official admissions portal, admission.uod.ac.in, is where you may access the application correction window for DU UG Admission 2024. August 4, 2024 is the deadline for candidates to make the modifications, according to the official notification that was released.



To make the required modifications to the phase 1 filled applications, registered candidates must log in with their application number and birthdate.

Candidates who have already applied in Phase 1 and would like to add the ECA or sports category may do so within the adjustment window, according to the official announcement released. The notification also says that the institution may change the CSAS UG schedule in light of the CUET UG results announcement. It is imperative for students to regularly check Delhi University's official website for information regarding the admissions process.

Official Notice

"University of Delhi announces the opening of a Correction Window from Tuesday, July 30, 2024 till Sunday, August 04, 2024, 11:59 P.M. for all candidates who had completed Phase 1 of CSAS(UG) and are desirous of making corrections in their application form," the university said in an official notice.

What next?

Applicants who meet the requirements for admission to DU Phase 1 must report to the institutions as per their eligibility and cutoff date, bringing photocopies of all required paperwork and identification. It is imperative for students to ensure they finish the admissions procedure within the allotted time frame for every round.



Following each admission round, Delhi University will conduct admission rounds as per the availability of seats.