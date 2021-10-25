DU admissions 2021: Special cut off today on du.ac.in; chick here for full counselling schedule

Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data.

The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications till now, it said.

The last day for colleges to approve applications was on Friday. Aspirants had time till Saturday to pay the fees.

The special cut-off list for students, who were not able to apply in the first three lists, will be released today, while the fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.

Full schedule:

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25 th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26 th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4 th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30 th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 1 st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2 nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5 th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5 th Cutoffs* 8 th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 9 th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10 th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 11:59 pm 11 th Nov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5 th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12 th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.

The Delhi University has received 1,70,186 applications till now while 58,406 students have paid the fees so far, according to data.

On Friday, nearly 9,614 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data.

At Aryabhatta College, the total applications received under the third cut-off list were 491, of which 114 were approved and the rest rejected.

There are 199 students who have cancelled their admissions till now in this college.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, "In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories.

"We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST