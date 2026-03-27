DSSSB Tier I Results 2026 Declared For ASO And Combined Exam At dsssbonline.nic.in; 25,385 Candidates Shortlisted

DSSSB Tier I Results 2026: Tier I results for two recruitment exams have been announced by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. ASO positions and the Combined Examination Scheme are covered under the announcement. Candidates can now use the official webpage to view their scores.

All of the candidates' grades have been uploaded by the board. This comprises applicants from the two previous recruiting exams.

DSSSB Tier I Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the available OARS login section.

Step 3: Enter your login information and finish the transaction.

Step 4: Navigate to the results or marks section.

Step 5: After choosing the appropriate postcode, download the scorecard.

Direct link to check DSSSB Tier I ASO marks 2026

Direct link to check DSSSB Tier I Combined Exam marks 2026

DSSSB Tier I Results 2026: Post Code 802/23 - Vacancies & Shortlisted Candidates

The Combined Examination Scheme covers multiple clerical and stenography roles across departments, mainly for administrative and support functions.

Key Details:

Post Code: 802/23

Total Vacancies: 3050

PwBD Vacancies: 177

Ex-Servicemen Vacancies: 344

Special Category Vacancies: 132

Total Shortlisted Candidates: 25,385

Posts Included Under This Scheme:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Junior Assistant

Stenographer Grade II

Junior Stenographer

Assistant Grade I

LDC-cum-Typist

DSSSB Tier I Results 2026: DSSSB ASO 101/23 - Marks & Tier II Shortlisting

The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment is conducted for administrative roles under SCERT and involves a limited number of vacancies.

Vacancy Distribution:

Unreserved: 8

OBC: 3

SC: 1

EWS: 1

Total Vacancies: 13

Exam & Selection Details:

Tier I Exam Dates: August 18–22 and August 27, 2025

Total Candidates Appeared: 17,014

Marks: Normalised scores have been released

Next Stage:

Candidates who meet the required cutoff marks have been shortlisted

These candidates will now appear for the Tier II examination

DSSSB Tier I Results 2026: What's next?

Shortlisted candidates for the skill test are those under the Combined Examination Scheme. Applicants for the ASO position will show up for Tier II. The board has made it clear that all choices are still tentative. Documents and eligibility will be verified at a later time.