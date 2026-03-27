DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Registration For 216 Group B & C Posts Ends Tomorrow At 11:59 PM; Here’s A Complete Guide For Applicants

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is set to close the application window for its ongoing recruitment drive under Advertisement No. 02/2026 on March 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM. The board is inviting applications for a wide range of posts across departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi, with a total of 216 vacancies on offer.

With just one day left before the deadline, candidates who are yet to apply are advised to complete the process without delay through the official online portal. DSSSB has made it clear that applications will only be accepted in online mode, and no requests for submission after the closing date will be entertained.

Direct link to check the official notification

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date: February 27, 2026 (from 12 noon)

Last Date to Apply: March 28, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Note: No extension has been announced by the board so far.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Detailed vacancy breakdown

The recruitment drive aims to fill 216 vacancies across multiple departments and roles. These posts fall under Group B and Group C categories and span technical, administrative, and support functions.

Some of the major posts include:

Assistant Manager in multiple specialisations such as Tourism, General, Accounts, Legal, Public Relations, and Air Ticketing

Assistant Grade-I (IT)

Radiographer (a significant portion with 96 vacancies)

Junior Radiographer

Optometrist

Meter and Relay Tester

Reporter

Patwari

Junior Law Officer

Stenographer Grade-I

Junior Laboratory Assistant

Book Binder

Assistant Microphotographist

These vacancies are distributed across various government bodies including the Delhi Tourism Department, Health & Family Welfare Department, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and other departments under the Delhi government.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for DSSSB recruitment must fulfil specific eligibility requirements as mentioned in the notification.

Nationality: Applicant must be a citizen of India

Educational Qualification:

The qualification requirement varies depending on the post. It ranges from:

Class 10 or 12 pass

ITI certification or Diploma in relevant field

Graduation in specific disciplines

Professional or postgraduate qualifications for specialised roles

Age Limit:

The age criteria differ post-wise, generally falling between:

18 to 27 years

Up to 30 or 32 years for certain posts

Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government norms. The crucial date for determining eligibility in terms of age and qualification is March 28, 2026.

Application fee

The application fee for DSSSB recruitment is kept minimal:

₹100 for candidates belonging to the General category

Exemption from fee is provided to:

Women candidates

Scheduled Caste (SC)

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

Ex-servicemen

The fee must be paid through online payment modes, specifically via SBI e-pay. It is important to note that once the fee is paid, it is non-refundable under any circumstances.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates must follow the official application process carefully:

Step 1: Visit the official DSSSB website: https://dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Complete the one-time registration (OTR) if not already registered

Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials

Step 4: Select the relevant post and fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter personal, educational, and experience details accurately

Step 6: Upload required documents including photograph and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through online mode

Step 8: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future use

DSSSB has advised candidates to double-check all details before final submission, as no corrections will be allowed after submission.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Required documents

Applicants are required to keep the following documents ready while filling the form:

Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets

Proof of date of birth (such as Class 10 certificate)

Valid ID proof

Category certificate (for reserved categories)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificate for relevant posts

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Failure to provide valid documents may lead to disqualification at later stages.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection process will primarily consist of online written examinations, which may vary depending on the nature of the post.

The exam may be conducted in:

One-tier format, or

Two-tier format for certain posts

The question paper will include objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

The subjects covered typically include:

General Awareness

General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability

Numerical Aptitude

English Language and Comprehension

Hindi Language and Comprehension

For some posts, additional skill tests, descriptive tests, or trade tests may also be conducted.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Marking system

DSSSB follows a negative marking system, where 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Final advisory for candidates

With the registration window closing tomorrow, DSSSB has cautioned candidates against waiting until the last moment, as heavy traffic on the website could lead to technical issues. The board has also reiterated that no offline applications will be accepted, and incomplete or incorrect submissions may be rejected.