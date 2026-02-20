DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Over 900 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Posts; Check Notification Here

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Legal Assistant, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Civil), & Grade - II (GNCTDSS)/Assistant Section Officer. The application window will begin on February 24, 2026, from 12 noon. The last date to submit the applications is March 25, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Candidates should note they must apply through the online portal only.

Direct Link To Download Notification

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Important Dates

The opening and closing date can be checked below:

Opening Date of Application: 24th February, 2026, from 12.00 noon

Closing Date of Application: 25th March, 2026, until 11.59 PM

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The following is the eligibility criteria that has to be followed by the candidates:

Legal Assistant: A legal assistant must have a law degree from an accredited university. either three years of experience practicing law or one year of legal work experience in a government agency.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): A civil engineering degree from an accredited university is required to work as an assistant engineer.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Two years of experience in the planning, carrying out, and maintaining of civil engineering projects, combined with a degree in civil engineering from an accredited university or a three-year diploma in civil engineering from an accredited university, board, or institute.

Assistant Section Officer: An assistant section officer must be a graduate of an accredited university in any field.

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Vacancies

Legal Assistant – 10 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 33 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 281 posts

Assistant Section Officer – 587 posts

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Selection Process

Written Test

Interview

Document Verification

DSSSB Combined Examination 2026: Stipend Details

Legal Assistant – ₹35,400 to ₹1,42,400 per month

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month

Junior Engineer (Civil) – ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400 per month

Assistant Section Officer – ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month