DRDO Releases CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 At drdo.gov.in; Here's How To Raise Objections

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: The Defence Research and Development Organisation has declared the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 today, June 18, on the official website.

Candidates who took the Tier 2 examination for the positions of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician can now find the answer key on the official website.

The Tier 2 examination for CEPTAM 11 was held on June 15, 2026. With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can review their responses and estimate their likely scores before the results announcement. DRDO has also provided an objection facility for candidates who find errors in the answer key.

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DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: How to Download

Candidates can check out the steps given below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official DRDO website at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Announcements or What's New/What's Next section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "Question Challenge (Questions/Question Paper Responses Keys/Option Keys) Portal for Tier-II CBT under CEPTAM-11 Advertisement".

Step 4: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 5: View the answer key and response sheet.

Step 6: Download and save the document for future reference.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find any error in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the online challenge portal. While raising objections, applicants should provide valid explanations and supporting documents, wherever required.

All objections must be submitted within the deadline specified by DRDO. Challenges submitted after the closing date may not be considered.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: Details Available on the Answer Key

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 answer key may contain the following information:

Name of the examination

Date and shift of the examination

Question paper set/code

Question numbers

Official answer options

Candidate response details (if available)

Instructions for submitting objections

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the answer key for future reference and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the objection process, final answer key, and result declaration.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Answer Key 2026: Exam Details

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 examination was held on June 15, 2026, for recruitment to various technical posts, including Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician. The answer key has been released to ensure transparency in the evaluation process and to provide candidates an opportunity to challenge any discrepancies before the final result is prepared.