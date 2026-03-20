DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card Out Today At drdo.gov.in; Mock Test Link Active Ahead Of March 23 Exam

DRDO CEPTAM 11: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to release the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026 today March 20 on its official website, drdo.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the STA ‘B’ and Technician ‘A’ posts will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. The date of the DRDO CETAM 11 exam is March 23, 2026.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID. Without these, entry will not be permitted at the exam centre.

Meanwhile, DRDO has also activated the mock test link for the CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 examination, giving candidates an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the exam interface and pattern ahead of the test.

DRDO CEPTAM 11: How to download DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026”

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout for exam day

Direct to download admit card

DRDO CEPTAM 11: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The admit card will carry important information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, signature, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and complete exam centre address. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details.

DRDO CEPTAM 11: Mock Test details

DRDO CEPTAM 11: How to Appear for Mock Test

Step 1: Visit the official website: drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 mock test link

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to start the mock test

Direct link to apply for mock test

DRDO CEPTAM 11: Exam Pattern

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Medium: Hindi and English

Total questions: 150

Total marks: 150

Duration: 120 minutes

Marking scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer

Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

The paper will have multiple time-bound sections

Each section will automatically close after the allotted time and the next section will appear

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official DRDO website for updates and ensure they download their admit cards well before the exam date to avoid last-minute issues.