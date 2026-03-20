DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card Out Today At drdo.gov.in; Mock Test Link Active Ahead Of March 23 Exam

DRDO CEPTAM 11: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to release the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026 today March 20 on its official website, drdo.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the STA ‘B’ and Technician ‘A’ posts will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. The date of the DRDO CETAM 11 exam is March 23, 2026.
The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID. Without these, entry will not be permitted at the exam centre.
Meanwhile, DRDO has also activated the mock test link for the CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 examination, giving candidates an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the exam interface and pattern ahead of the test.
DRDO CEPTAM 11: How to download DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “DRDO CEPTAM 11 Admit Card 2026”
Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password
Step 4: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card
Step 5: Download and take a printout for exam day
DRDO CEPTAM 11: Details Mentioned on Admit Card
The admit card will carry important information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, signature, roll number, exam date, reporting time, and complete exam centre address. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details.
DRDO CEPTAM 11: Mock Test details
DRDO CEPTAM 11: How to Appear for Mock Test
Step 1: Visit the official website: drdo.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the DRDO CEPTAM 2026 Tier 1 mock test link
Step 3: Log in using your credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to start the mock test
Direct link to apply for mock test
DRDO CEPTAM 11: Exam Pattern
Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Medium: Hindi and English
Total questions: 150
Total marks: 150
Duration: 120 minutes
Marking scheme: 1 mark for each correct answer
Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer
The paper will have multiple time-bound sections
Each section will automatically close after the allotted time and the next section will appear
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official DRDO website for updates and ensure they download their admit cards well before the exam date to avoid last-minute issues.