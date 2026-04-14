DOST 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At dost.cgg.gov.in; Check Dates, Fee & Steps To Apply

DOST 2026 Registration: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially issued the notification for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2026 admissions. According to the schedule, Phase I registration for undergraduate courses will begin on April 15, 2026, for the 2026-27 academic year.

Candidates who have passed the Intermediate Public Examination can apply online at the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

DOST serves as a one-stop for admissions to undergraduate programs such as B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D-Pharmacy at Telangana's multiple state universities.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the DOST Help Desk Phone number at 040-23120416 between 8:00 A.M and 7:00 P.M. on working days.

Direct Link To Apply

DOST 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification Release – 13 April 2026

Phase I Registration (₹200 fee) – 15 April to 7 May 2026

Web Options (Phase I) – 30 April to 8 May 2026

Certificate Verification (UHLCs)

PH/CAP – 7 May 2026

NCC/Sports/Extra-Curricular – 8 May 2026

Phase I Seat Allotment – 14 May 2026

Self-Reporting (Phase I) – 15 May to 23 May 2026

Phase II Registration (₹400 fee) – 15 May to 25 May 2026

Web Options (Phase II) – 15 May to 26 May 2026

Certificate Verification (All categories) – 26 May 2026

Phase II Seat Allotment – 30 May 2026

Self-Reporting (Phase II) – 31 May to 5 June 2026

Phase III Registration (₹400 fee) – 31 May to 15 June 2026

Web Options (Phase III) – 31 May to 16 June 2026

Certificate Verification – 16 June 2026

Phase III Seat Allotment – 20 June 2026

Self-Reporting (Phase III) – 20 June to 25 June 2026

Reporting to Colleges – 20 June to 27 June 2026

Student Orientation – 29 June to 30 June 2026

Classes Begin (Semester I) – 1 July 2026

DOST 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for registration:

Step 1: Visit the official DOST (Degree Online Services Telangana) portal at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Read all the instructions about the UG admission process for 2026–27 carefully

Step 3: Check the list of courses available, such as:

B.A.

B.Com

B.Sc.

BBA

BCA

BBM

BSW

D-Pharmacy

Step 4: Go through the participating universities, including:

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Telangana University

Palamuru University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Satavahana University

Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University

Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University

JNTU

TS-SBTET

Step 5: Start the process by generating a DOST ID through Candidate Pre-Registration

Step 6: Pay the ₹200 registration fee to generate a PIN (keep it safe till admission ends)

Step 7: Log in using your DOST ID + PIN to continue the application process

Step 8: Check the complete admission schedule (registration, web options, allotment dates)

Step 9: Review eligibility criteria and required documents for your chosen course

Step 10: Refer to the FAQs and helpdesk section for any doubts or support

DOST 2026 Registration: Payment Process

Students must pay the registration and seat reservation fees via online payment methods. Students are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement. No self-reporting fee is required.

Students assigned to private colleges qualify for ePass fee reimbursement. Pay ₹500 for online self-reporting.

Students assigned to any college (Government, University, or Private) are not eligible for ePass reimbursement. They must pay ₹1000 for online self-reporting.